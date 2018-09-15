For the first time in many days, the weather is looking good. This week we should see continuous improvement in conditions; however, it likely will take a while before all of the fresh water moves out of the bays and a more balanced salinity returns.
September is normally red fish month, and this year has been no exception. From the Sunday fishing pictures, it is easy to see that reds dominated the catches over the past few weeks and that trend likely will continue.
When conditions improve along the beachfront and near shore waters, look for tarpon to reappear, as September is one of the best months to hook up with a big silver king.
It will be after we receive some trout reports before it can be determined if the specks are stacked up around the Galveston area where salinity levels likely will be the highest in the Galveston Bay Complex.
Last year, following the heavy floods caused by Hurricane Harvey, specks were in heavy concentrations in parts of both East and West Bays. Fishing guides who were keeping tabs on their locations were placing their customers into easy and quick limits of fish.
The jetties are usually a good bet once conditions settle and that would be my prediction later this week once the water begins to return to normal.
Saturday, a moderate to strong east wind was discouraging anglers from hitting the water, although skies were partly cloudy with no threats of thunderstorms.
There were no reports in at press time; however, before the weekend is over, we should be receiving some reports to pass on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.