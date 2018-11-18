Sunday, there was not the number of anglers on the water as you would expect during the flounder run. Perhaps word was getting around about slow action on Friday and Saturday; however, not all anglers found the fishing to be bad.
Malcolm Mencacci shared his experiences on Saturday and also had a good explanation of why the action was slow earlier in the weekend.
Mencacci and his brother Frank and brother-in-law Randy Bear fished with sea shads in Moses Lake and did well. They landed a Texas Grand Slam that consisted of 14 specks, four flounder and three reds while retaining 10 of the trout, three flounder and two reds. All of the fish were caught while drifting over shell.
Mencacci added that they started fishing at sun-up and fished until 2:00 pm. The water temperature early was 52 degrees; however, when it rose to 55.6 the bite started. His view is that when the water temperature gets close to the 40s, everything slows down.
Saturday afternoon the action turned on for Michael Locatelli, who fished the south shoreline of East Bay and caught five slot reds between 23 and 26 inches along with 10 flounder. All of the fish were released.
Action at the jetties began turning on. Shannon Reyes of League City and Alischa Smith of Tiki Island fished with Capt. David Spencer and wore out a large bull red before landing it.
This week, water temperatures should be in the upper 50s and lower 60s along with stronger tides which should result in some excellent fishing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.