Friday morning, the wind was gusting to over 20 knots for at least the fifth day in a row. By afternoon the velocities began settling into the 15 knot range and the forecasts all call for that to be the case for the remainder of the weekend.
Fishing may not be all together a wasted cause if the water levels drop. There are a lot of trout and reds stacked up around coastal areas and the passages into the Gulf of Mexico. That is about the only good news, as the water remains dirty and fresh.
Thursday, Capt. Mike Segall of Reelthreel Charters continued with his fishing trip that morning although the winds were howling. His two guests picked up eight specks and three reds to 30 inches along with some sheepshead.
With all of the disruption to fishing caused by the heavy boating traffic during the day, many anglers chose to fish late at night. This easily could be a productive twist for anglers interested in action and table fare.
With just about all we can say about fishing for this weekend, I want to turn the attention to how dangerous all three of the summer holiday weekends can be.
Boating accidents and drownings are the big issues. This year we likely will be under rip tide warnings most of the weekend and anyone not wearing a type II PFD should avoid the water. An added problem this year is the water quality which warrants swimmers having an antiseptic close by to spray on any wounds or abrasions.
The weather this weekend should be nice and there are a lot of things to do around Galveston. The main thing is to be extra cautious around the water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.