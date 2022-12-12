Everything is setting up for a great opening day of fishing for flounder this coming Thursday. The air temperature should be in the low 60s with bright sunny skies. These flounder are going to get hit and hit hard.

Many anglers look forward to the run, and will be out on the water in big numbers come Thursday. Everybody will need to have a little patience because the popular areas may become crowded.

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

