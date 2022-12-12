Everything is setting up for a great opening day of fishing for flounder this coming Thursday. The air temperature should be in the low 60s with bright sunny skies. These flounder are going to get hit and hit hard.
Many anglers look forward to the run, and will be out on the water in big numbers come Thursday. Everybody will need to have a little patience because the popular areas may become crowded.
I’m blessed to introduce Capt. Matt and Amanda Steffen, owners of Sunset House Motel in Port Mansfield. Capt. Matt offers a full range of charter fishing and hunting opportunities in deep south Texas, while Amanda can take care of your accommodations in their 20-room motel and two condominiums. This is a one-stop vacation destination. I’m thankful to have them as a contributor to the Reel Report.
Capt. Matt Steffen said, “We’re having to pick through the little speckled trout in order to box a few keepers.” The limit for speckled trout is three per person 17 to 23 inches in length. Anything under or over has to be released. Steffen went on to say that they’re catching some big trout and redfish each day on lures. For numbers of fish, live shrimp is best.
Joe Bukowski reported a slow day of catching on Clear Lake. He started out at the Nasa Road 1 bridge with no luck, then moved to Naussa Bay. Bukowski said, “the water was heavily stained, but right away I lost keeper red on the Rapala Twitchin Mullet rigged with single hooks.”
He stayed in this location because of the presence of bait, and landed an under-sized red and a bull red on a MirrOlure MR 27, before calling it a day. The water temperature was 74 degrees.
Capt. Jim West with Bolivar Guide Service said, “the second half of dove season is looking good.” He has a bunch of birds and, better yet, West has few openings for this weekend’s opener. Duck hunting is still holding up, but he’s going to give those birds a couple weeks of rest.
Rain chances creep back into the forecast for late Tuesday afternoon and into early Wednesday morning ahead of the cold front.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
