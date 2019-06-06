Gradual improvement in our fishing conditions has begun. Thursday a northwest wind helped push much of the high water levels down and by weekend the only drawback for fishing will be the lingering effects of the tropical weather that hit earlier this week.
Will conditions shape up in time for a repeat of the good fishing of last weekend? We certainly hope so and other than that, it is a wait and see situation.
Hot weather is forecast to follow all of this, so keep in mind concerns about the high heat indexes and avoid mid-day activities while keeping hydrated and under shade.
Jim Mace sent a note asking how all of the recent flooding will affect tarpon fishing. Mace, who lives in Montgomery, enjoys fishing for the silver kings and is concerned about how fishing will be this year.
First of all, tarpon action off Galveston does not generally get underway until around the Fourth of July. Tarpon usually stay around in good numbers through September, with the best time to go after one being during windows of clear, green water and light winds.
Tarpon, like trout and other fish, are sensitive to the salinity levels in the water, so hopefully by the time they should start arriving in good numbers we will have seen all of the fresh water hitting the bays and passes having run its course.
