Live shrimp again are in short supply, with most bait camps lowering their white flag early this week. Shrimpers are having a tough time finding the sought after bait close to Galveston.
There is some good news, however, and that is shrimp are being found farther north in Galveston Bay. Galveston Bait and Tackle was one of the bait camps out of shrimp earlier this week. However, they received a load of jumbo-sized live shrimp Wednesday.
Hopefully, supplies from upper Galveston and Trinity bays will take care of the needs of our local bait shops this weekend.
While a moderate to strong east wind has curbed fishing this week, it appears relief is on the way. Lighter winds from the south and southeast are forecast for the remainder of the week, and that is good news for fishermen.
Our only fishing report Wednesday came from Oliver Littleton, who fished the choppy beach front on the Brazoria County side of the San Luis Pass Bridge. Little caught and released two bull reds with one pushing 4 feet in length. Strips of bonito were the bait.
Bull red activity should increase as September progresses. If the surf calms and remains fairly clear, look for tarpon striking baits in the nearshore waters. Speckled trout action in the bays should pick up as well.
