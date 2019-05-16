Finally some good news on the fishing scene! We have often mentioned how the influx of fresh water into the Galveston Bay Complex tends to push speckled trout toward the lower parts of the bays and it appears that is happening.
Wednesday evening Capt. Jim West and friends had a field day on quality trout over in East Bay. That is one of the bays where salinity exists although not at optimum levels.
Another report came from Steve Albrecht, who landed a 23-inch speck from one of the back lakes off of West Bay.
While there were few anglers on the water Thursday, weekend anglers fishing the Galveston area and in particular East and West Bays have something to be excited about. If conditions, mainly wind, allow for working the jetties there could be some surprises from around the rocks.
We continue to experience the effects of the heavy runoffs into the bays, with the surf holding marginal water both as to clarity and salinity.
The moderate east and southeast winds of recent days have driven a good number of reds well back into the marshes and back bays. An unconfirmed report came from Halls Bayou where several anglers limited out on reds. Among the reds were a few fresh water fish in particular a white bass caught near the 2004 Bridge.
The Memorial Day Weekend is just a week away and everyone has their fingers crossed that we will start seeing a gradual return of saltwater into the bays by then.
