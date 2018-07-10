Excellent fishing conditions continue around the Galveston area and are expected to last through most of this week.
The light winds are allowing smaller boats to hit the offshore waters and, with high pressure dominating the weather pattern, the chances of storms in the Gulf are low.
Heat is the only draw back, as the indexes are approaching 100 degrees. Still, with plenty of shade and liquids for hydration, it should be tolerable for fishing.
Many smaller sharks are reported being caught from the surf, with most being blacktips and bonnetheads. The 61st Street Fishing Pier had both types of sharks being decked along with gafftop, whiting and catfish.
Spanish mackerel are abundant around the jetties, especially near the end of the South Jetty.
Tuesday, we had only one report of speckled trout from around the rocks and that came from Billy Stevenson who landed five using live croaker for bait. Spanish mackerel and sharks were also after small croaker.
For those looking for an escape from the daytime heat for fishing, night action around lighted areas has been good for a variety of fish.
Offshore anglers get an added bonus Sunday when the Gulf of Mexico shrimping season opens. The early morning anchored shrimp boats will offer an added dimension to offshore fishing.
Capt. Paul Stanton‘s Aqua Safari Charters submitted its weekly fishing report indicating a continuation of excellent red snapper fishing beyond 25 miles. Larger blacktip sharks are attacking many of the snapper as they are being reeled in and as a result they stopped chumming for reef fish.
This past week was its best of the year for quality and quantity of mangrove snapper.
Ling, Spanish mackerel, spadefish, kings, sharks and stingray rounded out most of the other fish caught. Spanish sardines continue to be the primary bait.
