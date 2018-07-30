July is just about over, and now, we are entering one of the best months of the year for all around fishing in the Galveston area.
Deep sea or offshore fishing tends to be at its peak in August and, with the normally stable weather, barring tropical systems, seas are tolerable for the smaller boats.
The surf and jetties also tend to produce some of their best catches of the year when conditions are right.
Shallower bays are just about the only areas that are down on catches during this time. Those bays lie there awaiting late autumn when they turn on with activity.
One fish, not necessarily a desirable one, tends to be more active in the shallower waters during August and that is the alligator-gar. Over the last couple of weeks, there have been numerous reports of large gar, some in the 6 to 8 feet range being observed or caught during the evening hours.
John Sabo and a friend were working the grass lines between Jamaica Beach and Sea Isle for flounder Friday night when they came upon a gar that Sabo estimated to be close to 8 feet long. The big fish was not phased by their presence in a flounder boat. However, the anglers certainly were.
Once they saw the size of the gar, they headed for other fishing grounds and one of the reasons was the flat fish likely scattered when it moved in to the area.
While rain chances appear to be in the forecast for today, the remainder of the week looks to continue with recent weather patterns, which is dry conditions and hot with light winds.
Offshore anglers do have some good news as the closed season for greater amberjack and gray-triggerfish ends at midnight tonight. Aug. 1 reopens the season.
