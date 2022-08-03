Two days at home and I'm already stir crazy. I'm use to always going, so it's a adjustment being at home. I did walk on the beach this morning. The surf was rough and off colored. I chatted with a group of anglers that were trying for some bull reds, but had no bites. Once the winds lays and turns to a more favorable southeast direction the beachfront will clear up and catches will improve.
Speaking of catches, Capt. Derrick Greene has been out along the jetty rocks and he's catching fish. Bull reds have dominated the action which he'll take with the rough conditions and wind. Best bait has been fresh dead shad. Sharks are still around the area and there's plenty of big gafftop being caught for those anglers throwing live shrimp.
