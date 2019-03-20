Warmer and more stable weather seem to be settling in, and, if Wednesday’s conditions are any indication, the remainder of this week looks great for getting in some fishing.
The black drum run is dominating the fishing picture, as some really large fish are out roaming the channels and rocks around Galveston.
Tuesday, Capt. Cody Kenney of Aqua Safari Charters reported a slow day on the big uglies, as his four-hour charter could muster only three of the big fish. The three that were caught and released measured from 34 to 37 inches in length.
Wednesday morning, Pat Morgan and Jeff Thompson fished near the end of the Texas City Dike and landed sheepshead, whiting and several black drum. The highlight of the morning came when Thompson hooked a huge black drum and fought it for almost 20 minutes before the line broke.
Speaking of black drum, The Rusty Hook Fishing Club will hold its 32nd annual “Black Drum Fishing Tournament” on March 22, 23 and 24 at the Rusty Hook Club Trailer next to Boyd’s One Stop Bait Camp near the Texas City Dike.
The entry fee is $30 per person, and registration can take place at Boyd’s One Stop and online at www.rhfishing.org. Ticket sales end at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 23.
Weigh station hours at the Rusty Hook Fishing Club Trailer next to Boyd’s One Stop are Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, March 24 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Information and official rules can be found at www.rhfishing.org or by calling Tournament Director Michael at 832-771-7298.
