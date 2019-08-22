This weekend, it appears anglers will keep an eye on a tropical wave that is moving across the Gulf of Mexico. So far, the only effects predicted for Galveston are showers and thunderstorms. Wow, when are we going to get a break in the weather and enjoy typical August Dog Days conditions?
Capt. Cody Dunn, of the Sea Star Base on Offatts Bayou, held another fishing camp for kids and again, a huge gar was landed by a young participant.
Eight-year-old Gus Moser, of College Station, landed a 66-inch gar estimated to have weighed over 70 pounds. It is amazing the youngster caught the fish using ultralight tackle.
Wednesday was an offshore day for me and a bit choppy to say the least. Early morning everything pointed to light seas with little chance of rain. Traveling to the end of the jetties was easy. However, when we made that turn to the south and entered the Gulf, whitecaps were greeting us and the ride out 35 mile was slow and bumpy.
Fortunately, the seas calmed a bit around noon. However, the fishing was not up to par. Many nice-sized red snapper were encountered and released, with a grouper, small Dorado and bluefish about it for the day. No kings and that is unusual for this time of year.
During the return, an unusual sight took place approximately 4 miles from the jetties, and that was seeing some flying fish skip the surface. In my 40 plus years of offshore Galveston fishing, this is the first time I have seen flying fish so close in. Beyond 50 miles, it is common to see them.
