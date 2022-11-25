Late Thursday afternoon I checked the radar and it showed a line of storms heading towards Galveston from the west. I thought to myself, "no big deal," as the storms appeared to be moving fast from the west to the east. That was until they stopped right over my house. Well, I felt as if they did because my backyard turned into a pond. I wonder if the drought is officially over for the year?
Capt. Jim West of Bolivar Guide Service reported having a good day on the water Wednesday. Fishing east Galveston Bay with four anglers and throwing artificial lures, they strung together 14 speckled trout and one slot red. West said, "The speckled trout were solid in size."
Capt. Erik Renteria said, "We've been fishing in 5-7 feet of water over shell using live shrimp under popping corks and catching some really nice trout." Renteria mentioned that he's seen some bird activity, but it's been early during the outgoing tide in upper Galveston Bay. The redfish bite has been steady around the pier pilings on the Sylvan Beach and Seabrook shorelines.
Capt. Raymond Wheatley with Tail Spotter Guide Service reported the rock barriers between Swan Lake and the Texas City Dike are holding speckled trout and redfish. The best bite, according to Wheatley has been on soft plastic lures in Texas roach, and purple/chartreuse color patterns.
The weather has kept most anglers off the water. Have we had enough rainfall to affect areas of our bay? I'll address this in tomorrow's column. Until then stay dry.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
