Sunday, another cold front is forecasted to cross the Galveston Bay Complex. Today looks like it might offer one of the windows of opportunity we have been discussing lately.
We call it a pre-frontal bite, as conditions start to change and send a signal to fish that something is about to happen that will affect their feeding patterns. We saw this early this week before the last cold front hit, and, a number of hours prior to its arrival, fish were actively feeding.
The late evening incoming tide was when the action took place.
Friday, water levels were returning to normal, and that will change with the approaching cold front. What conditions should anglers look for that would indicate a good time to fish?
A drop in wind velocities, especially if the wind calms, would be my choice to fish. While there is no guarantee that we will see this phenomenon this time, if it does occur, it definitely would be worth trying if possible.
Sunday should be pretty much out as a day of fishing, with strong northerly winds and cold temperatures taking over.
Friday, there was not much taking place on the fishing scene; however, there should be some opportunities presented today. Rain could be an issue to deal with, especially for the early birds.
If you find one of those windows of opportunity that we have discussed and give it a try, let us hear how you fared and remember that being on the water when a cold front is approaching can be very dangerous.
