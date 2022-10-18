Boy oh boy, this morning's winds were quite strong as the front continued to push further offshore.
The air temperature fell throughout the morning, and the skies finally cleared in the afternoon. We could see the low temperature dip to near 50 degrees Wednesday morning. It does feel very pleasant outside.
Capt. Jim West of Bolivar Guide Service reported good catches of redfish prior to this blow. The fish are holding near marsh drains and grass shorelines in the shallows of east Galveston Bay.
West said, "we're catching good numbers of speckled trout, but most of them are small." He still has plenty of doves for any hunters that want to go before the end of the first split season.
Capt. Greg Amato with Galveston Fishing Charter Company said, "we've been catching a lot of bull reds along the Galveston jetties. Our best bite is coming off live croaker, whiting, and sand trout."
Along with the bull reds when using live shrimp, they've been landing slot reds, black drum, sheepshead and even a few speckled trout. According to Amato, he's seen a rash of juvenile snapper landed at the jetties, along with some sharks in the near shore waters off the beachfront.
Capt. Juan Cruz had a group of anglers booked for Tuesday. Cruz decided to load his boat up on the trailer instead of battling the rough water of the open bay out of Eagle Point. The move paid off, launching his boat in Baytown.
He put his anglers on a mixed box of fish, using live shrimp fished under popping corks. They caught redfish, black drum, sheepshead and even a few speckled trout. He found the fish over scattered shell in 4 feet of water. Not too shabby considering the conditions.
Will this front get those flounder moving? I'll touch on that in Thursday's column.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
