The last two days, you could not have asked for better weather — clear cool mornings, with highs near 90 degrees. Best of all, the humidity is low! It's sure nice not sweating profusely while fishing or enjoying other outdoor activities. Better yet, the fish are biting.
Capt. Tag Anderson of Oak Island Fishing Adventures over in Trinity Bay reported that the bite is early out in the middle of Trinity Bay. Fishing the shell pads around the gas wells, they've caught speckled trout along with the occasional redfish. Once that bite slows, Anderson has been running to the northern end of the bay, commonly referred to as Jack's Pocket.
