We are in that time of year when many of our local anglers opt for freshwater fishing.
Chuck Brandt sent this note about his experience freshwater fishing last Saturday.
“Saturday was such a beautiful day, I had to get out on the water. I wasn’t sure about bay conditions after the strong wind Friday, so I decided to go to Lake Houston. My friend Pete Flores, his daughter Geneva and her boyfriend Travis joined me for a very productive day. We caught 26 nice catfish, about half blue cats and half channel cats. The channel cats were in about two feet of water. The blues came from deeper drop offs. Fresh dead shrimp and chicken livers were the baits.”
Another local angler found fishing from his back yard more productive than a morning out on Offatts Bayou. Dr. Bob Rose saw how nice conditions were Monday morning compared to last weekend and decided to give Offatts Bayou a try. After spending time casting his baits with no success, he returned to his dock.
After a brief rest, he decided to use the remnants of his live shrimp and fish from his dock. In no time he had a 17-inch specked trout and a large sheepshead to show for his efforts.
Rose said he released both fish; however, the pleasure of catching something after this long siege of wind was well worth it.
It appears that the fisherman's breeze, a southeast wind, will prevail most of this week; however, showers are in the forecast later in the week. This could be a good week for fishing if the weather cooperates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.