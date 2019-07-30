The wind and heat were the obstacles early Tuesday to fishing and as conditions began to improve, the threat of thunderstorms held anglers back.
Oh well, it seem that recently there have been plenty of obstacles to interfere with fishing.
As we get into August, let's hope for typical “Dog Days of Summer” weather to set in and stable conditions to prevail for a while.
On the bright side, there appears to be a good number of large sow trout roaming the waters around Galveston. For me, I caught one of my larger specks in a long time Monday, as reported in Tuesday's Reel Report.
At the same time, Shelley Wisdom from Nebraska landed a comparable-sized trout while fishing with Capt. Mark Gonzalez of Tarpon Express Guide Service. Wisdom and Gonzalez were fishing from his boat anchored near us, close to the North Jetty Boat Cut.
Then, Monday night Collin Gay landed a seven-pound speck while fishing from the West Bay Dock at Sea Isle. Gay, from Maryland, is visiting his grandparents at Sea Isle.
Thursday is the last day of this year's red snapper season for recreational anglers and conditions look favorable for the Mosquito Fleet to hit the Gulf in a last ditch effort to catch a couple of red snapper per person. Earlier this week, the wind and seas were a little too choppy for the smaller boats to go far beyond the jetties.
Night fishing continues to out pace fishing in the daytime. It also is more attractive to those wanting to dodge the extreme heat of recent days.
