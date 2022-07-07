It sure feels like I've been gone longer than seven days. My personality tells me that I should worry about what I might have missed. My brain tells me to rejoice in all that that I've seen.
Farm life might seem simple on the outside, but that's furthest from the truth. Much like a fisherman, it's a labor of love where one relies upon the weather to reap a harvest. Then, add the cost of maintenance and repairs and we both pray that we might see a profit at the end of the year. It all boils down to faith, believing in something we can't see or touch. Thats what keeps us going. I'll be doing what I love, fishing, next week.
