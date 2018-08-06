Monday was typical, as far as fishing pressure goes. Not many anglers were out; however the only report received was a good one, and it came from off of San Leon. Kyle Burk and Steven Seale fished the spoil banks of the Houston Ship Channel just out from April Fool Marina.
Using live croaker fished under popping corks, they almost limited out on trout with a catch of 18, with the largest measuring 23 inches. Several large ladyfish were caught and released along with a good-sized Spanish mackerel.
Burk said it was the first time he had caught a Spanish mackerel that far from the jetties.
Friday, the red snapper action was excellent offshore. Ben Stevens and two friends fished wells and platforms from 12 miles to approximately 35 miles southeast of the jetties and caught limits of red snapper to 18 pounds, along with limits of king, numerous sharks and two small Dorado.
Stevens said the kings were caught at the first set of rigs fished, the snapper came from the Heald Bank Area and the Dorado were found near a trash line that had styrofoam, lumber and discarded bait containers floating. Sharks were caught at just about all of the spots.
Ted Wagner of Azle hosted Todd Boutte and Chuck Cottingham of Dallas to a productive fishing trip on Saturday. They landed double limits of reds to 27 inches and 10 solid trout to 25 inches while fishing Lower Galveston Bay.
Wagner said that after the line of thunderstorms passed, the action turned on mid-morning on the outgoing tide.
It looks like the fish are there. Let's just hope the weather cooperates with anglers trying to go after them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.