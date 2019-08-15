The relief from the heat promised by the forecasts was short-lived, and now we are returning to hot, dry conditions.
The full moon is having its effect on fishing, with benefits to the night time anglers and detriment to early morning fishermen.
Stanley Ross sent in our only offshore report, and it was for his Wednesday fishing trip. Ross and his four sons, ages 12 to 23, fished approximately 65 miles out of Galveston where they caught a variety of fish.
Kings, ling, Dorado, sharks and barracuda all were caught while fishing around wells and platforms. Several large red snapper came close to the surface to compete with other fish over the sardines and ribbon fish used for bait.
Shorty Nelson, of Jamaica Beach, sent a note saying flounder gigging has been good along the north shoreline of the Intracoastal Waterway spoils near Chocolate Bay. Nelson and a friend took two limits of flatfish while wading in approximately 3 feet of water.
The daytime heat continues to take its toll on anglers, as a large number have decided to stay inside until the temperatures drop to more tolerable levels.
The weekend outlook is calling for the same pattern we have been in for a number of days now. If you are planning a fishing trip this weekend, you might want to consider departing a little later than usual, as we will be in the grips of a full moon.
Live shrimp also could be an issue, as most bait shops have run out well before noon each day. If live shrimp are not available and croaker are, try the little fish, as they have been producing some nice catches lately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.