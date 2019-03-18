An old saying among coastal anglers is that “fishing is least when wind out of the east.”
Well, that was the case Monday. Little in the way of catches was reported, and the wind was gusting from the east. It appears that it will be later this week before we see a wind shift.
Last weekend, there was some spotty action, with the best reports coming from protected areas along the Galveston Ship Channel and offshoots of the Intracoastal Waterway between Bolivar and High Island.
Spring break visitors and others hoping to make an offshore fishing trip last weekend were disappointed, as most of the boats cancelled trips due to rough seas. The party boat Capt. John switched plans and made jetty trips for guests wanting to wet a line.
Their catch consisted mainly of large black drum and gafftop.
We had some disappointing news Monday, as Dub Stapp, organizer of the annual Texas Coastal Fishers of Men Tournament, announced that, after 15 years, the tournament has ended.
Stapp did not give a reason for ending the event; however, in closing I want to commend this fine gentlemen for all of his time, effort and expense in hosting the tournament. Proceeds from the event went to the Wounded Warriors Campaign.
I sent Stapp a note telling him that the world needs more people like him.
