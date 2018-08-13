Monday, a south wind gusting to 15 knots greeted early-morning anglers, and for those who continued with their plans to fish, the bite was slow.
Debby Brady, better known as the Cow Town Mermaid, fished the North Jetty early Monday and landed a 29-inch blacktip shark right off the bat. Several smaller sharks were caught and released. Shad was the bait this time, as mullet were not available.
The 61st Street Fishing Pier reported Monday morning catches as mostly gafftop, whiting, black drum and croaker. The water in the surf was off color and choppy.
Gene Matthews and Bryson Black fished the causeway area early Monday and found only sand trout and croaker biting. Matthews said that live shrimp were hard to find.
Sunday’s fishing was better, as several reports from East Bay indicated fair action from the south shoreline by waders in the early morning waters. Rodney Landrum and Steve Parker landed two reds, each 21 inches in length, along with four throwbacks while fishing Goat Island just north of Siever’s Cut.
Sunday morning, Gus Alvarez found action during the outgoing tide while fishing from his kayak along the south shoreline of West Bay. Using soft plastics in thigh-deep water, he landed four flounder and a slot red.
Sparky Comstock and three co-workers fished offshore Sunday and found conditions marginal. Two kings and two sharks were it while fishing around Mitchell’s Reef approximately 12 miles south of the jetties.
Comstock said the heat and the choppy water sent them back early.
