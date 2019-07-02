As part of the outlook for the upcoming holiday weekend, we would be remiss if we did not discuss the dangers associated with heavy boating traffic and the large number of people celebrating the occasion.
Boating accidents and drownings are the two big tragedies that mar this event each year. If operating a boat, keep the speed down and have a watchful eye on other boats. Be prepared to take quick action if you spot a situation that is dangerous, such as another boat nearby going too fast or not adhering to the rules of the road.
With safety in mind at all times, let's take a look at what lies ahead over the next few days.
A spot check of bait shops indicated that live shrimp supplies should be adequate at most.
Offshore conditions should be tolerable for most boats, with seas running up to 4 feet. With the number of boats making it offshore, we should get a good indication of where our summertime pelagic fish are roaming. Red snapper seem to be plentiful all over the Gulf.
Speaking of red snapper, we have had several reports of tagged red snapper being caught. A $250 reward is offered for turning in the tag and furnishing the information requested. Last weekend, Galvestonian Les Daughtry landed one while fishing aboard the Good News with Capt. Bill Cochrane.
On the inshore scene, several reports have indicated fair to good action on speckled trout around the North Jetty. No particular spot around the jetty was mentioned.
Action on reds and other fish has been fairly wide spread around the Galveston area recently.
Harvey Matthews called in to report his catch of a mangrove snapper Tuesday while fishing along the edge of the Galveston Ship Channel near Pier 19. Besides the mangrove, three black drum and a 16-inch flounder were caught. Live shrimp was the bait.
