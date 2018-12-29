This is the time of year when we look back and evaluate how things were on the fishing scene around Galveston.
If I had to give an overall rating, it would be “below average."
The first big event each year is the late winter black drum run. Based on reports from readers and tournament results, the drum run overall was disappointing. Here we have weather as the big culprit, because during windows of nice conditions, good numbers of black drum of all sizes were caught.
It seemed that we never had a big run of gafftop along the beachfront, an event that always takes place during April. It usually begins the summer fishing season with a flurry. This year, most anglers were disappointed with the sparse results.
The summer trout season saw trout being caught; however, almost everyone noted that the numbers were down, sparking a move to encourage lowering the bag limit for specks.
On the bright side of the 2018 fishing season was red fish action. Reds saved the day for many anglers out trying to catch other fish, and the numbers and quality of fish were impressive. The action lasted all season and continues today, when the weather allows anglers to hit the water.
There was not a noticeable run of golden croaker, this year. This has been the pattern for several years now, and while the annual run of pound-and-a-half to three-pound fish was hardly noticed, all indications are that the stocks of croaker are OK.
The biggest disappointment of all was the inconsistent fall flounder run. We have lots of theories floating around as to why, but it does not change the results. Just about everyone complained about the lack of a serious run in November.
The New Year’s Eve edition of the Reel Report will continue on this topic, as we address offshore fishing.
