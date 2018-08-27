Monday morning had the full effect of Sunday night’s full moon, with action running at almost a standstill until late morning.
Capt. Kevin Pearce and Vince Cavarretti fished the channel side of the South Jetty near the remnants of the old lighthouse Monday morning and saw early action on hardheads and a lone gafftop.
Close to 10:30 a.m., the bite began picking up, and at 11 a.m., Cavarretti caught the largest fish in his many years of fishing, a huge bull red that was tagged and retained. After landing the big fish, it was back to the dock. Cut mullet and shad were the baits.
Polly and I were fishing the North Jetty Boat Cut area about the same time. We intentionally delayed our departure due to the full moon; however, it appears we should have waited even longer.
We arrived at the jetties around 9 a.m., and for well over an hour we depleted much of our live shrimp on bait snatchers. The conditions were just too perfect to leave, as a gentle tide was moving with excellent water clarity, a prefect combo for the jetties. At 10:30 a.m., enough was enough, and we headed to the Bolivar Gas Wells where the action turned on around 11:30 a.m.
Unfortunately, our shrimp supply was almost depleted; however, the few that remained accounted for some nice trout along with a red, black drum and whiting. We left them biting, begrudging the fact that we wasted so many shrimp earlier. Still, a nice mess of fish for the cleaning table.
Gene Flores and his wife Janey fished Highland Bayou on Monday morning. The good news is that they caught a Texas Grand Slam consisting of three flounder, a speckled trout and a red. The bad news was that all of the fish were undersized and had to be released. Mullet was the bait.
So goes the fun sport of fishing!
