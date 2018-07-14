Fishing continues to be excellent all around the Galveston area. Light winds and seas have allowed many boats to venture far into the Gulf of Mexico.
On the offshore scene, kings, ling, Dorado, red snapper and many other fish are being caught in good numbers from around structures, both visible and subsurface.
It likely will be a couple of days before we get any indication of where the shrimp fleet is working or what action is taking place around the anchored boats.
Jess Collins read where many barracuda were being caught near the intersection rigs and decided to venture out to a platform 72 miles south of the jetties. There, Collins and two friends tossed red and white tubes (also called surgical tubes) and landed 16 barracudas from 17 to 35 inches in length.
Many more barracudas were hooked and lost. Collins said they kept the largest fish along with six of the smaller ones.
Spanish mackerel, pompano, speckled trout, sand trout, reds of all sizes, black drum, croaker, whiting and sharks were being caught around both jetties Friday and Saturday. Flounder have been scarce, but a few are showing up on the stringers of anglers fishing the marsh areas and around Hall’s Cut into Chocolate Bay.
Friday, Dean Silvers and Bill Zimmer fished the beach front along San Luis Pass where they found trout in the second gut off of the beach. Eight specks to 19 inches were caught, and a 29-inch red was caught and tagged by Zimmer while fishing near the bridge.
James Laird landed a 28-inch red among his limit of three caught while fishing Offatts Bayou. Free shrimping did the trick.
The Seawolf Park Fishing Pier, along with the beach-front piers, reported a variety of fish being caught including speckled trout, sharks, reds, Spanish mackerel and whiting.
