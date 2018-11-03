We have been mentioning a lot about flounder and the annual flounder run lately and for good reason: this is prime time for the big event. While flounder have been getting a lot of attention lately there are other fish out there.
Sidney Howell pointed that out in a note he sent Saturday asking if there was anything going on in the way of trout, reds, croaker and other fish, as it seemed that all of the attention is being given to flounder lately.
The answer to his question is that, like flounder, the other fish are likely waiting until the water temperature drops several degrees before getting into high gear.
November is debatably the most popular month for inshore fishing and one of the best for action. While outdoor conditions are much more pleasant than during the summer months, many anglers plan vacation time this month.
Particularly during the second half of November, the combination of pleasant temperatures and hot action lures many inshore anglers to the water.
While we have discussed November in its relation to the flounder run, it is also a month when trout become more active. Action in the upper and back bays is the best of the year in those areas. Trinity Bay in particular is hot with trout activity.
In fact, practically all of our bays are full of fish.
Closer to Galveston lie Chocolate and Christmas Bays. Both offer great fishing in the late fall and early winter.
November is also a wade fisherman’s delight, as the cooler water draws trout and reds closer to the marshes and shorelines of both East and West Bays.
So, while flounder tend to dominate our November reports, there is a lot of action out there on trout, reds, croaker and other fish.
