This is one of those Reel Reports where we have to take a look at what lies ahead after the storms blow over, as local fishing has been at a shutdown.
Flood tides, high winds and thunderstorms likely set us back on getting things back to normal after the floods of May. We had just begun seeing some good patterns that the fish were following.
However, it is questionable whether that will continue immediately after this siege of inclement weather passes.
After Thursday, conditions should start settling, and the weekend actually looks good, as far as nice weather goes. The big issue is the after effects of the tropical system. Offshore seas are predicted to run in the 3- to 5-foot range this weekend, which is marginal for the smaller seaworthy boats to handle.
Larger vessels such as the party boats can endure them. However, at some point, the chop is a bit much for guests. We all know that coastal forecasts can and do often change, so a more reliable indication of what to expect should be available in the late updates Thursday and Friday morning.
On the inshore scene including the surf and jetties, most likely all of the thunderstorms and high water levels have again scattered the fish.
As conditions improve, we will just have to see how all of this affected live bait supplies. My guess is that once the wind settles and the water starts to recede, shrimp will be on the move again.
