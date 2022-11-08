If you travel across the United States in the next couple of days, you would encounter every imaginable weather pattern. Storms along the Pacific coast of California, dry heat in the southwest, snow in the mountains of the mid-western states, muggy and humid in Texas, and a possible hurricane along the eastern coast of Florida.
Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to become a hurricane as she approaches the Bahamas and sets her sights upon the eastern coast of Florida. Hurricane warnings have been issued as the storm churns towards Florida. The storm is presently moving slightly north of due west at 8 knots. She'll be no threat to Texas as a sweeping cold front will block her path.
Let me finish up with the report from Lake Conroe fish guide Chris Edwards. Yesterday I reported about the bass fishing, today I'll report on stripers, white bass, catfish, and crappie.
Edwards said, "Hybrids stripers and white bass are still on the slow side. We need a strong front to cool the water down into the 60's, and these fish will become more active," Right now the fish are holding off main lake points and humps, with the best action coming on live shad and slab spoons. On a normal year, the bite gets good around Thanksgiving.
The catfish bite is still excellent according to Edwards. He's fishing in creek channels and main lake points in 12-to-20-feet of water. Typical catfish bait is working well, shrimp, cut shad, chicken livers and good old stink bait.
Crappie are becoming active, just in time for the Fall bite. Brush piles located in the main lake, 12-to-20-feet of water is where the fish are holding. Early morning and late evenings is when the bite is best. Live minnows and crappie jigs are all a angler needs to box some nice fish.
There's lots of rumblings from anglers seeing all the oyster boats penned up on certain reefs. I already knew this was going to happen, because of the closing of bay areas to the harvest of oysters. There's a lot of misinformation being passed through social media. I'll address this in Saturday's column.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
