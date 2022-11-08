If you travel across the United States in the next couple of days, you would encounter every imaginable weather pattern. Storms along the Pacific coast of California, dry heat in the southwest, snow in the mountains of the mid-western states, muggy and humid in Texas, and a possible hurricane along the eastern coast of Florida.

Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to become a hurricane as she approaches the Bahamas and sets her sights upon the eastern coast of Florida. Hurricane warnings have been issued as the storm churns towards Florida. The storm is presently moving slightly north of due west at 8 knots. She'll be no threat to Texas as a sweeping cold front will block her path.

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

