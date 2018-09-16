The weather starts to improve and so does the fishing.
Sunday Morning, Jose Aceves fished Dickinson Bayou and caught a Texas Grand Slam which included five reds, three founder and numerous specks. A number of sand trout were caught as well.
He retained two slot reds, 22 and 26 inches in length, along with the flounder and two specks, one 15 inches and the other 16 inches.
Live fingerling mullet accounted for the reds, while Down South lures were the baits of choice for everything else.
Teresa Banuelos fished her favorite spot at the East End Lagoon early Saturday. She first used her cast net to catch 24 fingerling mullet for bait and by 11:30 a.m. had caught 11 stout trout. She did not mention how many of the fish were retained.
Sunday afternoon, conditions were so inviting offshore Ken Davis and two friends from Friendswood made a trip to the short rigs about 10 miles east of the jetties.
Using shad, mullet and squid for bait, they landed 18 large spadefish, three bluefish, several sharks that were released and several small red snapper also released.
The water was not in good shape around the rigs; however, there were a lot of fish. No kings or other pelagic fish were caught.
Conditions should just get better as this week progresses and more fish should be coming to the cleaning tables.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.