This weekend it appears that the weather will be kind to us. Heat is the only exception, and that, combined with high humidity, could present a problem for many anglers. The key is to avoid the mid-day heat, wear light clothing and keep hydrated. Shade is equally important.
There is a good chance the excellent fishing we enjoyed last weekend will return.
Beginning Saturday, I will take off through Saturday, June 15.
Any pictures that were sent before press time Friday have been submitted for tomorrow’s Sunday Fishing Pictures. After Saturday, any pictures received will be submitted next Saturday for the Father’s Day edition of The Daily News.
Prospects look good for fishing while I am away and that almost always is the case. This time I am taking my bride of 50 years along with our daughter’s family on a special trip to celebrate this milestone occasion.
