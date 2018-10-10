Finally, it appears that the long hot summer is winding down, as fall weather has arrived. While not a significant drop in temperatures, the lower humidity and cooler temperatures should have a positive effect on fishing.
Next week we should see some major changes, as a strong cold front is on its way and my prediction is that it will trigger a flounder run or at least start the flat fish to moving.
This time of year the fall flounder and golden croaker migrations are on the minds of the majority of coastal anglers. All indications are that we should have an excellent flounder run; however, the same optimism is not with the prospects for a major croaker run.
Years ago, the fall croaker run received about as much attention as the flounder migration; however, most long-time fall fishermen agree that the population of large croaker, ones that usually dominated the run, has had a significant decline.
Old timers tell stories of mopping up on the tasty pan fish as they tried to make their way through Rollover Pass at Gilchrist on Bolivar Peninsula. As a child I recall sitting on the banks of the Rollover Pass fishing with dead shrimp and catching pound to two pound golden croakers.
While we give a lot of press to the fall migrations, there are a lot of other fish out there adding layers of fat in preparation for winter.
Hopefully we will see the beginning of some serious fall fishing over the next few days, as the weather looks like it is going to cooperate.
