The front passed through the upper coast right about daybreak. Not much in the way of rain associated with the front but, come Tuesday, our chances increase to near 90 percent. I pray it’s all localized, because our bays are in great shape.
The speckled trout limit change becomes effective March 16 for all waters south of FM 457 in Matagorda. This includes the surf out to 500 yards. The new limit is three speckled trout, 17 inches to 23 inches in length. This measure is set to expire Aug. 31, 2023.
