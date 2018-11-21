While most of us focus on inshore fishing this time of year, there is a lot of action in the deep waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
Last weekend the party boat Capt. John made one of its popular 36-hour tuna trips. Among their destinations were the floating platforms over 100 miles out of Galveston, located in over 3000 feet of water.
With co-captains Jill Williams and Cody Carter sharing duties at the helm, the 40 anglers aboard had a productive trip returning to port with the following catch: 115 blackfin tuna, an 80-pound yellowfin tuna, 397 vermilion snapper, a sand tile fish and a creole fish. Young Justin Williams caught the latter two fish along with a stringer full of vermilions.
For our inshore anglers, the next couple of days look best for fishing the Galveston area, as another strong cold front is expected to blow through on Sunday.
Most years around Thanksgiving weekend, flounder are at their peak. This year there should be plenty of action on the flat fish, especially around the Galveston Ship Channel, Pelican Island and Cold Pass.
Night fishing for speckled trout has been excellent this week, with most areas with spot lights or underwater lights producing trout along with a few other fish.
Bird action in the bays, especially Chocolate, Christmas and East bays, should offer an added dimension for post-Thanksgiving fishing. Reds still are being caught in good numbers around the jetties, especially on the channel side of the North Jetty.
Regardless of your choice of activity for this weekend, we all have a lot to be thankful for and today is the day to give thanks for those blessings.
