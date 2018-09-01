John Simsen sent an interesting note about his experiences with the ladyfish. Simsen said:
“Just wanted to preach a bit about the poor man’s tarpon: The ladyfish.
“Those of us fishing Galveston County’s waterways with small bay boats can’t always chase the game fish because of weather conditions. But occasionally the game comes to us. This seems to be the case in late summer when the big ladyfish are on the prowl close to shore.
“I can’t tell you how much fun I’ve had all over East Bay catching the ladies on live shrimp under a popping cork, often in a slack tide when nothing else is biting. They will strip your line in nothing flat and leap like a tarpon, doing their best to shake the hook.
“When you get them close to the boat, they will angle their bodies sideways and slice through the water in an arc, using their lean, muscular frames to tug as hard as possible until they tire. They are just plain fun to catch, especially on very light tackle.”
Donnie Wood sent a note giving an update on fishing around Galveston.
“The beach front on Friday was like glass with some pretty nice water clarity. Trout are there, as long as it’s not dumping rain from one of the thunderheads making its presence known this weekend as deep moisture gets pulled up from the Gulf (as the weather man says)!
“The bays and especially south shorelines have been holding schools of reds and trout for a few weeks now. Bay fishing has been good as of late. The croaker bite has really picked up, too.
“The offshore report I heard as of today is that the true blue water we usually find around 20 miles is 40 miles with a mixed sandy color. I have seen scattered flounder coming in also. Gigging should be getting good on calm nights.”
