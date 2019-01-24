Rather than continue to dwell on the poor state of fishing around Galveston, let’s take a look at what a couple of readers have on their mind.
John Andrews responded to Thursday’s Reel Report in which we predicted a better drum run this year due to the colder January weather.
Andrews said that his experience has shown that a cold winter, barring a major fish-killing freeze, was followed by excellent fishing for the remainder of the year. Andrews fishes more offshore than inshore, however he feels that the rise in water temperature from normal winter readings tends to trigger more normal movements in fish.
Andrews expects this year to be a banner year for offshore fishing including tarpon action along the beachfront.
We all hope his prediction holds and that an event like major floods into the bay systems are not repeated. Personally, I feel that the heavy influx of fresh water into the bays most of 2018 added to the off-year in fishing.
Cecil Foster sent a note addressing the flounder run and the fact that so many small flounder are being caught in the bays. Foster has heard from reliable sources that water temperature affects the sex of flounder and that during periods of warm water during a spawn a higher percentage of male flounder are hatched and the reverse during very cold spawns.
I, too, have heard this and it certainly could be an explanation of why we seem to have an over-abundance of male flounder. This, hopefully, is a cycle we are going through and it could be beneficial in the long run.
Several years ago I was flounder fishing with a well-know flounder pro who expressed his concerns over anglers retaining small, but legal sized flounder. His concern was that it takes multiple males to properly fertilize a large female’s eggs and that a shortage would result in a lower hatch rate.
