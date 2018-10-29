We are entering that time of year when conditions preceding strong cold fronts activate feeding and movement among fish, especially flounder. It is called the pre-frontal bite, and, with a strong cold front on its way here Wednesday and Thursday, we could see this occurring Tuesday and early Wednesday.
Wildlife senses change coming in the weather, and barometric pressure is one of the key elements in alerting them to the changes.
Throughout the flounder migration season, experienced flounder fishermen watch the weather and especially forecasts of cold fronts and often plan their fishing trips ahead of the arrival of a norther, as cold fronts are called in Texas.
A blue norther is one that really gets attention and this is a frontal system that packs high winds and significant drops in temperatures.
While Monday was a great day weather-wise around Galveston, not many anglers were taking advantage of the conditions.
Reports from last weekend continue to come in and not much change has been noted in the variety of fish being caught.
The best flounder report of the weekend came from Richard Hicks who, along with Kenneth Davis and Darrell Brownfield, wade-fished the shoreline around Virginia Point. Using Flounder Pounders, Bass Assassins and Maniac Mullet soft plastics, the trio from Houston caught nine flounder with the largest being a 20-inch sow.
The remainder of their catch included eight flounder from 15 to 17 inches and six reds, two slots and four throwbacks. There was no mention of which day last weekend the action took place.
