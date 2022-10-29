I thought when I went to bed Friday night, the rains would have ended. That didn't happen, as we received additional rain during the night, at least here in Jamaica Beach. Skies remained mostly cloudy Saturday.

Capt. Mike Segall with Reel Threel Charters out of Freeport said, "bull reds and gafftops are biting off the beach front and close to the jetties. Best bait has been sardines. Inshore fish near Surfside and Freeport are good. Using live shrimp and finger mullet we've landed black drum, redfish, speckled trout, sand trout and large croakers."

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription