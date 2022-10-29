I thought when I went to bed Friday night, the rains would have ended. That didn't happen, as we received additional rain during the night, at least here in Jamaica Beach. Skies remained mostly cloudy Saturday.
Capt. Mike Segall with Reel Threel Charters out of Freeport said, "bull reds and gafftops are biting off the beach front and close to the jetties. Best bait has been sardines. Inshore fish near Surfside and Freeport are good. Using live shrimp and finger mullet we've landed black drum, redfish, speckled trout, sand trout and large croakers."
My nephew Nick Davis lives on the upper end of Dickinson Bayou, south of Interstate 45. He reported catching a solid limit of speckled trout from behind his house. The largest fish was more than 20 inches in length. According to Davis, the fish have been in the bayou, but finally the larger ones have shown up.
Norman Boettcher enjoyed an early morning outing. Fishing off the bank in Clear Lake using live shrimp, he caught over-sized reds, slot reds and even a couple of speckled trout before the sun broke over the horizon. His grandfather Bob Ware was with them but opted for staying in the truck, saying "I'm just not that mad at them anymore."
Capt. Raymond Wheatley with Tail Spotter Guide Service reported that the small jetty by the ferry landing on the Bolivar side is holding some nice flounder. Fort Crockett has its fair share of fish near the rocks. One can also catch redfish and flounder fishing inside the Intracoastal waterway along the banks.
Fishing near the Moses Lake floodgate and at Seawolf Park, anglers are catching some large croaker and flounder. Anglers using big rods are landing some nice bull reds. The fish are being taken on shrimp, mullet and Gulps.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
