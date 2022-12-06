It sure does feel summery outside. This kind of reminds me of December 1983, and some of you may recall what happened the week before Christmas. I’m not trying to jinx us, but you never know.

Chris Edwards with Catch A Trophy Guide Service on Lake Conroe said, “bass catching remains fantastic with the cooling water temperatures.” The lake level remains low at 198.62 feet, and water temperatures are running between 60 and 63 degrees. The best catches have occurred in water less than 10 feet deep, with night fishing remaining strong between the cold fronts.

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273

