It sure does feel summery outside. This kind of reminds me of December 1983, and some of you may recall what happened the week before Christmas. I’m not trying to jinx us, but you never know.
Chris Edwards with Catch A Trophy Guide Service on Lake Conroe said, “bass catching remains fantastic with the cooling water temperatures.” The lake level remains low at 198.62 feet, and water temperatures are running between 60 and 63 degrees. The best catches have occurred in water less than 10 feet deep, with night fishing remaining strong between the cold fronts.
Edwards said, “fishing the underwater lights around the docks is a really cool visual way to catch active bass feeding on shad at night.” His favorite baits to throw at night are squared-billed, 2- to 4-foot diving crank baits in any shad color combination and white and chartreuse roadrunners.
When the bass won’t bite the lures, Edwards likes to throw a weightless live shad hooked underneath their belly. He reminds anglers to not waste a lot of time fishing one light. If you don’t get a hit, move on to another lighted dock.
During the early mornings and late afternoons, crank baits that dive 2-12 feet are drawing strikes around structures such as riprap, boat docks and rocks. Some bass will still be caught in shallow cover and a squared billed 2-6 foot diving crank bait works great in that situation.
Edwards says, “don’t be afraid to slow down your presentation and flip some jigs around the boat docks.” On the cooler days after a cold front is when you can catch some really big bass. He recommends throwing Carolina-rigged soft plastic worms or a black and blue jig with a crawfish trailer over deeper brush, but you have to get your bait near the bottom.
Here are the results from the West End Anglers Galveston Bay Winter Trout II event.
• Heaviest three-trout stringer
1st place: John Havens/Erik Renteria — 13.56 pounds
