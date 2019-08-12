Most Galveston area anglers are hoping that the forecasted changes in the weather later this week will help fishing. We had a continuation of a moderate to strong southwest wind Monday, along with high temperatures which translated into poor results on the fishing scene.
The next full moon takes place Thursday, and that is not going to help morning fishing.
Early day fishing in particular is almost always at a standstill not long after daybreak, and the action normally does not resume until late morning or close to noon. The effects of the full moon usually persist for a few days following the event.
Live shrimp supplies seem to improve but not to the point that anglers can depend on them being available later in the morning. Most bait shops are running out anywhere from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. However, there are a few that have inventories available for longer periods.
Recent patterns have shown supplies are restocked anywhere from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. As always, during the summer months, it is a good idea to call ahead and check on supplies.
One frustrated reader sent a note last week saying he called a particular bait shop here in Galveston before leaving Pasadena and was told that they had a good supply of live shrimp. When he arrived about and an hour and a half later, they were out of shrimp. No other shops had any supplies.
My response was if you call ahead and find live shrimp, it is no guarantee they will be there that long. Obviously, if you have a good relationship with the owner or operator, he or she might hold a quantity back for you.
