Well, we did receive some much needed rain, but it was mostly confined to the coast. Rain gave way to cloudy skies before another line of thunderstorms passed through the area. I hope everyone received some rainfall — Texas needs it.
Thursday, I fished with Fred Ehrman and Ken Purgason in their boat, which they keep at the Galveston Yacht Marina. The improvements made to the marina do not go unnoticed. I was pleasantly surprised, but not with the windy conditions we had to deal with, which were not expected.
We made the best of it, finding a few trout and reds early under diving gulls. Once that action stopped, we fished semi-protected waters, only scratching out a few sand trout and one more red. We threw live shrimp and soft plastics. It's always enjoyable fishing with these two anglers.
Capt. Juan Cruz ran an afternoon trip on Thursday with Chuck Baumgarten and his wife Sandy. They launched from Eagle Point Fishing Camp and landed black drum, two speckled trout and one keeper redfish. Everything was caught on live shrimp under popping corks. Not bad for a couple hours of fishing.
Capt. Derrick Greene with In The Zone Charters reported the flounder have shown up in the Galveston harbor. The only drawback is many are under-sized males. He's throwing mainly a tandem rig with a Gulp and live shrimp. He said, "The guys in the bay are gigging them like crazy at night."
So, the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department finally released what areas will be open to the harvesting of oysters four days prior to the opening of the season. A total of 13 areas will open along the entire coast. Four of those haven't been sampled or closed, because very few landings or no landings of oysters have been reported in recent years — meaning those areas don't have oysters or not enough to harvest. Twenty-one areas will be closed.
Winds for Saturday will be strong out of the northwest. This will drop the water level in our bays. How much? I'll know by Saturday afternoon.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.