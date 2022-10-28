Well, we did receive some much needed rain, but it was mostly confined to the coast. Rain gave way to cloudy skies before another line of thunderstorms passed through the area. I hope everyone received some rainfall — Texas needs it.

Thursday, I fished with Fred Ehrman and Ken Purgason in their boat, which they keep at the Galveston Yacht Marina. The improvements made to the marina do not go unnoticed. I was pleasantly surprised, but not with the windy conditions we had to deal with, which were not expected.

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription