Again this week, and actually all year long, fishing will be guided by the weather. Two big factors are strong wind velocities and thunderstorms. Both play havoc with anglers trying to catch fish.
While a moderate wind in the 15 to 20 knot range will hamper open-water fishing, protected areas from the wind often prove to be excellent places to drop a line. If the wind speed is much over 20 knots, there are very few places that are fishable.
For anglers geared up for wade fishing or with kayaks, protected shorelines can be quite productive this time of year. Trout and reds like to feed on the incoming and high tides and are not as easily spooked by waders and kayakers as they are by motor boats.
Protected shorelines in East Bay in particular offer excellent fishing, and artificial baits tend to be the most popular with the anglers. Soft plastics like Bass Assassins and Down South Lures rank high among the shallow-water anglers tossing those types of bait.
For deeper waters, such as around channels and the jetties, live bait tends to work best. Live shrimp is hard to beat for a universal bait in those areas. We mentioned in Sunday’s report that crab, especially cracked or broken crab, is a top choice for large black drum.
For anglers just looking for some action and targeting pan fish, dead shrimp, preferably peeled, is an excellent choice for bait.
Sunday, the only report received was from Freddy Miller, who landed a 38-inch black drum while fishing near the end of the Texas City Dike. Miller used large mullet cut in half for bait.
