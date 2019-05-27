Fishing was just not up to par for a typical Memorial Day weekend. While fish were caught, they were scattered and required a lot of work to find them.
The one fish that seems to be hitting all around the island is gafftop of all sizes. Lots of stingrays are being caught as well.
Sunday morning, Capt Cody Kenney and First Mate Donnie Gideon hosted a four-hour trip aboard Aqua Safari Charter’s Island Girl and found the fishing slow early on, with three small rays to show for their efforts.
Later, there was a tide change, and at the same time a switch in bait took place with pieces of jack crevalle and sand trout being used. The end result was 22 gafftop and a 30-pound stingray.
Saturday, Capt. Kenney hosted an offshore trip where mixed currents were encountered. Although that handicapped the group, they still ended up with five good-sized king mackerel.
The 61 St. Fishing Pier continued to report good catches of large gafftop along with whiting.
Anglers staying over from the holiday weekend need to watch the weather. Breezy conditions are in the forecast for the early part of this week, with conditions improving later in the week.
