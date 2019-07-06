The Fourth of July Weekend is turning out to be a good one for boaters and fishermen. Light winds are making it easy to fish just about any spot chosen. Smaller boats were able to make it offshore in comfort and most returned with at least a few fish.
The big drawback was the heat. Saturday the heat index was approaching a dangerous level at 104 degrees. One of the smaller boats that headed offshore Saturday reported virtually calm seas; however, by noon it was just too hot to fish in comfort.
Bub Deering was among the Mosquito Fleet of offshore boats and was out beyond the jetties by daybreak. Deering has a 19-foot center console boat that handled the water well.
He made it to the rigs about 20 miles out and found action on a variety of fish. Red snapper (all throwbacks except one 17-inch fish) spadefish, sharks, king mackerel, large hardheads and a bluefish was the catch.
One offshore catch on Friday was noteworthy and that was by Rita Baumann who landed an about 35-pound red snapper while fishing aboard the party boat Capt. John. It was the largest red snapper the 79 year-old avid offshore angler from Texas City has caught so far.
While the offshore Gulf of Mexico was certainly inviting, some good action came from inshore anglers fishing early in the day.
GYB Bait Camp reported a variety of fish coming from the jetties and around Seawolf Park early Saturday. Trout, reds, sheepshead, black drum, croaker, sharks and a few flounder were caught by anglers using live bait.
If you sent a fishing picture in last week that did not appear today, it should be in a future edition of The Daily News. An unusually large number of pictures were submitted and space limitations prevented all from being published.
