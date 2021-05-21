If we have not had enough unsettled weather, a tropical event is now forming in the lower part of the Gulf of Mexico. Most likely, it will be a weather maker and not a good one at that. Keep your eyes on the weather forecasts for the next few days, as this system is monitored.
On the fishing scene Thursday, we had a window of settled weather and lighter winds later in the day, which set the scene for some fair to good night fishing. Anglers able to fish under lights Thursday night made some nice catches of mostly trout.
(1) comment
So is Captain Kent retiring? I will miss seeing his face. Best wishes!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.