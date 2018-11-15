We are a week away from the full moon of November and the water temperatures are hovering around 60 degrees. Along with the light winds in the forecast, this weekend should be one of the best, if not the best of the year, for catching flounder.
We are at the first quarter moon for November and that usually means weaker tidal movement; however, as we head toward next Friday’s full moon, tides will pick up.
Thursday, bright sunshine prevailed all day and, while that normally is a handicap to flounder fishing, there were several limits of the flatfish taken all along the Galveston Ship Channel and Intracoastal Waterway along Bolivar.
Flounder are beginning to move in greater numbers out of upper West Bay and Thursday we had a report of a 20-inch flounder being caught off of Galveston Bait and Tackle’s dock. The angler, whose name was not given, was slowly moving a shrimp along the dock near the cleaning table when the big flatfish hit.
Sal Ali caught a limit of flounder in the Galveston Ship Channel area while tossing chartreuse Shad Gulps on a Carolina rig. Ali fished only two hours before landing two flounder measuring 18 and 19 inches, respectively.
Jeff Moore and Stan Dickson fished along the Intracoastal Waterway near the entrance to Galveston Bay on the Bolivar side. Using fingerling mullet free-lined, the anglers from Texas City caught a limit of flounder to 19 inches.
Moore said that the fish were close to the shoreline in less than a foot of water.
This weekend, look for the action on flounder to be widespread, as the migration is well underway. Lower Galveston Bay between the Railroad Bridge and Pelican Island Barge Cut should be full of the popular fall fish.
