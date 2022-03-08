I’ll honestly say, fishing reports are hard to come by because of the weather. Wednesday afternoon and Thursday look to be the best chance for the bay angler in search of speckled trout and redfish. I do have one report and a couple of events that are happening in Galveston Bay.
Just a reminder that the Spectacular Trout Tournament will be this coming Friday and Saturday, March 11 and 12, out of Marker 37 Marina in Corpus Christi. Winners will be based on the heaviest three slot limit trout, 17 inches to 23 inches in length. Go to laugunamadretournments.com for more information.
