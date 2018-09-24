Rain appears to be with us most of this week; however, cooler weather also is on its way, and that is good news for fall fishermen.
Trout action heated up along the Galveston Ship Channel on Sunday, as several anglers reported success with trout on both sides of the channel.
Early Sunday, Greg Hagerud was back at his favorite spot in the Galveston Harbor area along with his young son Greg Jr. Using just a pint of live shrimp, they caught close to 20 trout, retaining five keepers, and two slot reds.
Live shrimp fished under a popping cork did the trick. Hagerud said that the cooler temperatures helped with trout fishing and that the beachfront should soon turn on with action.
Freddy Wellington and Stanley Askew fished near the drilling rigs on Pelican Island and landed six trout to 21 inches, three flounder, all undersized, and a mangrove snapper. Live shrimp was the bait.
Tommy Custer was one of the anglers fishing near the Galveston Ferry Landing on Sunday where he caught six nice-sized croaker, two black drum, two sand trout and lost a flounder while trying to land it over the rocks. Fresh dead shrimp was the bait and the action took place between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.
Last Saturday, the second annual Capt. Lloyd Pepper Red Fish Tournament was held on the beach at Terramar. Despite the torrential early morning rains, 25 anglers showed up, with Richard Guidry winning both awards, the longest red and the one with the most spots.
The event collected $1,100 for the Sea Center Texas youth fishing program, a project near and dear to the hearts of the Peppers. Cookie Pepper was on hand to greet all of the participants, as they honored her late husband Lloyd.
