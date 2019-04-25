The forecasts on Thursday continued to call for some outstanding fishing weather this weekend. If this holds, look for one of the bigger crowds of the year on the water.
Light to moderate southeast winds likely will entice many boats offshore to test the waters for pelagic fish. We mentioned earlier this week that there is a good chance that the first king, ling or other open water fish of the year will be caught in the surf this weekend.
While many bait camps are getting geared up for the upcoming offshore season, some may have low supplies of the more popular offshore baits. One question I try to get answered when making an early season offshore trip is how fresh is the bait that is available.
After mid-November the demand for offshore bait dwindles and many bait shops freeze their remaining supplies for the next season. If the bait is prepared for freezing properly it will easily last until the following season begins. If it is not prepared properly, it may become freezer burned and not as desirable for offshore bait.
Ed Hammonds responded to Thursday's Reel Report in which we mentioned that this weekend was headed for some excellent fishing. Hammonds asked if it is too early to expect tarpon to show and if not where would the best spot be to fish for the silver kings.
It is a little early to start thinking about tarpon, at least for running into a school of the popular fish. Stragglers show up around the Galveston area all year and most of those are found in the bays.
While there is a chance that pelagic fish will be found over the weekend, the best bet for action likely will be in fishing for trout, reds, black drum and a variety of pan fish. Do not discount any areas, as many will open up with the warmer waters flowing in.
